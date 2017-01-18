Shelves of Nashville homeless ministry run dry; Help needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In its short existence, Home Street Home has continuously delivered hundreds of pounds of food to the homeless every week.

But this winter, the well has run dry, and they need help keeping the mission alive.

For months, the ministry hit the streets loaded with tents, propane, mini-ovens, and a myriad of cans, meeting the homeless across Davidson County.

Now, though, the ministry faces a garage filled with empty shelves.

“The situation, as you can see by the shelves, is kind of dire,” explained Steven Young, founder of Home Street Home. “But I’m not gonna let them go hungry.”

It’s been Young’s mission since 2007 when an economic recession changed his outlook on what it means to be homeless.

“Found myself homeless at the age of 52, quite unexpectedly. Thinking it was gonna be a temporary situation, and it turned into almost five years,” he explained. “Once I got off the streets, I had a desire to do something for the people I met when I was out there.”

The ministry’s ambitions have never been higher, and the need has never been greater. As the population explodes across Nashville, so do the homeless.

“The homeless population in Nashville is up 10 percent,” said Young. “It is an epidemic, and it’s getting worse.”

The shelves were stocked over the months by food drives, local churches, and businesses.

Those hot meals have run dry in the cold months. Young and the rest of his ministry now hope someone will feel the urge to help.

“We’re looking for what we term, a meal in a can. Hearty soups, chili, raviolis, that type of things,” said Young. “We need your help; we desperately need your help. There are people tonight that are going to go to sleep hungry.”

Anyone wishing to help can contact the organization through their website or Facebook page.