NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is on the run after a shooting near Brick Church Pike Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police were called to the scene on Chesapeake Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Details about what happened have not been released, but at least one person was injured.

Authorities used a helicopter to search for the alleged gunman. No arrest has been made at this time.

