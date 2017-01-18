Retired Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office employee returns as Chief Deputy for Administration

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former commander from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has returned as the Chief Deputy for Administration.

Chief Preble Acton will supervise the finance and budget and the administrative staff, including payroll and human resources, said interim Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Acton retired with 30 years of service in law enforcement at the sheriff’s office and juvenile detention center. Prior to retiring, she worked as patrol deputy and later as a commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, where she handled budget matters.

“She has a long law enforcement background and worked in the administrative field where she prepared budgets,” Fitzhugh said. “Looking at the totality of her experience and having worked with her, I know what her work ethic is and thought she would be a valuable asset to this organization.”

Her role with the sheriff’s department will be effective immediately.

It was also announced Wednesday that Captain Chris Deal was reassigned as part of the reorganization at the Adult Detention Center.