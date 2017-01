MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police say he pulled a handgun on three detectives while traveling down Interstate 40 East.

According to police, the man said was unaware the undercover car was occupied by officers and that he pulled the gun randomly to intimidate them.

During the incident police said detectives were transporting another person that was in their custody on a warrant.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.