HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a gas station in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Monday morning.

It happened at Chuckles gas station, located at 2308 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The Hopkinsville Police Department released surveillance video, which shows the suspect smashing out the front glass door.

It is unknown what was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopkinsville police at 270-890-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS.