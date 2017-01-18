PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush

President George H. W. Bush is shown speaking in 1990, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)

Former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma Saturday, April 2, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

George H.W. Bush, National Chairman of the Republican Party, takes to his speed boat for a ride at Kennebunkport, Maine on August 24, 1973 to outrun the pressures of Watergate and his party's political troubles. (AP Photo)

President George H.W. Bush holds one of first dog Millie's six puppies for the press on Wednesday, March 29, 1989 at the White House in Washington. Mother dog Millie gave birth March 27, 1989 with First Lady Barbara Bush serving as midwife according to spokeswomen. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Former President George H.W. Bush, strapped to Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team, float to the ground during a tandem parachute jump near Bush's summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, Thursday, June 12, 2014. Bush made the jump, his eighth, in celebration of his 90th birthday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

U.S. Vice-President George H. Bush speaking with space shuttle astronauts, 1981. (AP Photo)

U.S. President George H. Bush and his granddaughter, Marshall, are greeted by a couple of oversized bunnies and several hundred children during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House South lawn, Monday, April 16, 1990 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave to friends in the crowd during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd during an appearance at the University of Kansas sponsored by the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

President-elect Barack Obama is welcomed by President George W. Bush for a meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009, with former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1989 as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush said some Americans were among the death and that Panamanian leader Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega was in hiding. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

President George H. Bush is all smiles as he begins to turn around his morning jog near his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Monday, August 21, 1989. The President is spending a three-week holiday at his Oceanside home with his family until Labor Day. (AP Photo/JSA)

President George Bush walks with Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, left, following a meeting at Bush's vacation home in Kennebunkport, Maine on Friday, May 19, 1989. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

U.S. President George Bush stands on his car and waves to the crowds in Tiananman Square, Saturday, Feb. 25, 1989 in Beijing. On the wall in the background is a huge portrait of Mao Zidong at the entrance to the Forbidden City. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President George Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband. Former President Reagan is in the background. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

President-elect George Bush and his wife Barbara are shown during a morning beachfront news conference in Gulf Stream, Fla., Nov. 14, 1988. Bush is expected to return to Washington Tuesday after a long weekend vacationing in Florida. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rep. George Bush sits alone infront of television set in Houston Nov. 3, 1970 as he trails in his bid for the US Senate against Democrat Lloyd Bentsen.(AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

President Ronald Reagan greets President-elect George H. W. Bush, left, upon his arrival to the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1988, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

U.S. Vice President George Bush and his running mate, Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle, wave to the assembly of the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, August 18, 1988, after their respective acceptance speeches for the presidential and vice-presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are shown during a fundraiser in Washington where he picked up the endorsement of President Reagan in his bid to become the next president of the United States, May 12, 1988. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Vice President George H. Bush, left, greets Democratic vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro before the beginning of their debate, Thursday, Oct. 11, 1984 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

U.S. President George H. Bush during the Republican convention, August 22, 1984 in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo)

Former President George H. W. Bush smiles at the media after arriving aboard Air Force One Friday, December 26, 2008 in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

George Bush, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate nomination, arrives at his headquarters in Houston, Texas, June 6, 1964. Bush will meet Democratic Senator Yarborough in the November general election. (AP Photo)

George H. Bush (R-Texas), March 6, 1968 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

George Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, 1947. (AP Photo)

Former President Bill Clinton, laughs, as he and former President George H.W. Bush answer questions from reporters about their recent tour of the Asian tsunami region, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2005. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. Millie, a springer spaniel who was "first dog" in the Bush White House and namesake of a book that offered a dog's-eye view of the presidency, died Monday, May 19, 1997, at the Bush summer home in Maine. She was 12. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

In this photo released by the White House, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, left, and Vice President George Bush go horseback riding at Camp David, Md., July 1981. (AP Photo/White House, Michael Evans)

U.S. President-elect Ronald Reagan, left, and Vice President-elect George Bush share a laugh during their first news conference in which they announced their transitional team in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 6, 1980. (AP Photo)

Former president Gerald Ford, left, lends his support to fellow Republican and presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and running mate George Bush, seen here on the final day of campaining in Peoria, Ill., on November 3, 1980. (AP Photo)

George Bush is sworn in as new director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Mrs Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, at right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., January 30, 1976. Bush succeeds William Colby who retired. (AP Photo)

George H. Bush, newly appointed United Nations Ambassador shown Dec. 18, 1970. (AP Photo/John Duricka)