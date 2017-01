NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Wednesday night in Antioch.

It happened on Bell Road near the Home Depot, not too far from Interstate 24, just before 9 p.m.

Metro police said the victim is still alive, and officers are waiting for an update from the hospital regarding the person’s condition.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.