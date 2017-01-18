North Texas police officer killed; Suspect later found dead

The Associated Press Published:
Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denton, Texas. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday at the hospital hours after the shooting. (Tomas Gonzalez/The Denton Record-Chronicle via AP)
Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denton, Texas. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday at the hospital hours after the shooting. (Tomas Gonzalez/The Denton Record-Chronicle via AP)

LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday night at a Denton hospital hours after the shooting.

This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)

Fire Chief Ryan Roach later said the suspect was found dead in the house after a six-hour standoff. Roach didn’t identify the suspect or give a cause of death.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man outside a house, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.

Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued.