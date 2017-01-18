No physical fights at Nashville’s largest middle school after principal’s new campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At Metro-Nashville’s largest middle school, there have been no physical fights after its principal launched a “No Fighting Campaign.”

In a letter to parents, Executive Principal Roderick Wells says the 900 students at Thurgood Marshall Middle Prep in Antioch haven’t had a single fight on school property so far this year.

The school is extremely diverse, which Wells says could make it easy for bullying.

But the school is working to teach students to love themselves and each others for all their differences.

“Parents definitely want to know their kids are going to be safe,” Wells told News 2. “We have kids from several countries throughout the world. Everybody has very diverse backgrounds but we have to learn to come together. We are Marshall at Thurgood Marshall.”

Wells made a deal with his students. He said if they made it through half of the school year without fighting, he would reward them.

The kids reached their goal. After getting feedback on what the reward should be, the students decided they didn’t want to wear school uniforms for the rest of the year.

If they keep it up, they will be able to use their cell phones at lunch next month.

“Our goal is safety,” said Wells. “Safety is key. If kids don’t feel safe, they’re not going to learn and perform at their best.”

Wells says teachers are committed to treating the students as family and the students are encouraged to do the same.

For incoming parent Rachel Henderson, it’s a relief.

“It’s challenging even in elementary school but thinking about middle school it’s a little bit more stressful,” she said. “It made me feel way better knowing my daughter is going into fifth grade next year into a school where the administration cares that much.”

If any student fights with another, their privileges are taken away.

Wells goal is to make it through the entire year without a fight.