Nashville pizza place offers ‘perfect’ deal for Restaurant Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville Restaurant Week continues, both locals and visitors are encouraged to explore what delicacies the city has to offer.

Pizza Perfect on 21st Avenue South is participating in Restaurant Week by offering a deal on their take on Nashville Hot Chicken, Dante’s Chicken Pie for $15.

“It’s just a good way for people to experience the local chains who have been here for years and years,” said manager Matt Cart.

“We’re family-owned, roots in Nashville and another store in Bellevue, everything is made in-house and fresh daily.”

The week-long event lasts through Sunday, Jan. 22 and aims to support Music City’s independent restaurant scene.

Over 60 participating restaurants are offering special menus featuring new food and dishes.

Click here to see who else is participating in Nashville Restaurant Week and check out their special menus.