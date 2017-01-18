Nashville man to sing at 3 inaugural events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The inauguration is just two days away, and a local man will be representing Music City in a big way.

Beau Davidson sang at the Palm Beach Lincoln dinner last year where Donald Trump and Ben Carson spoke.

When Mr. Trump was given an award, Davidson changed the words of the song “Stand By Me” from “darling, darling” to “Donald, Donald.”

He was invited to sing at the inauguration and has received some criticism for it, but he told News 2 that won’t stop him.

“You know, there have been some nasty messages, here and there, but the way I see it is look, we’re all celebrating the office of the President of the United States. I say, you know, whether it’s Beyoncé singing for President Obama, or for myself singing for president Trump, doesn’t really matter,” Davidson explained.

“Republican and democrat shouldn’t matter. What should matter is that we’re celebrating patriotism; we’re celebrating veterans, things that have made this country great for over 200 years, and that’s why I do this,” he added.

Davidson will sing at three inaugural events over the next few days, and noted he’s been singing at political events for the past four years, including one for Mitt Romney.