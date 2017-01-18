Metro Schools issues response to video of roaches in bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Schools officials have issued a response to a video recently posted online of conditions at a middle school.

The video, posted to Facebook by Michele Klein, shows a large group of roaches crawling along the wall of a boy’s restroom at DuPont Tyler Middle Prep.

She told News 2 her son took the video while at school.

Metro Schools spokeswoman Ameerah Palacios issued a response to the video late Thursday. She said, in full:

The health and safety of our students and staff is our first priority and we have taken immediate steps to address pest concerns at DuPont Tyler Middle Prep. Within a few hours of finding out about the video, our maintenance department went to the school to immediately investigate, find the source of the problem and prescribe a solution. While we did not find the same infestation as depicted in the video, we take this issue very seriously. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and has an integrated pest management program. MNPS is also working with the Metro Public Health Department to ensure all necessary preventative measures have been completed.”

“I got a phone call not that long ago saying it was due to milk being poured on the stall, which I don’t believe is true,” said Klein. “The school is going to have to respond better than ‘we cleaned the bathroom.'”

Parents with concerns can reach out to the Family Information Center at 615-259-4636 or familyinfo@mnps.org.

News 2’s Stephanie Langston will have a full report on News 2 at 5 p.m.