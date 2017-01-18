Haslam to detail Tennessee transportation proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is set to present his proposal to boost state road funding at a news conference.

The governor will make his plan public Wednesday at the state Capitol.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘For a few dollars more’ may be Tennessee road funding argument

Haslam has acknowledged that any long-term road program to pay for the state’s $6 billion transportation backlog will likely have to include the state’s first gas tax increase since 1989. Lawmakers aren’t expecting him to propose a hike of more than 7 to 9 cents per gallon on top of the current 21.4 cent tax.

Other proposals could include designating a sizable chunk of the state’s more than $1 billion surplus for road projects, and giving cities and counties the power to charge an additional local tax to pay for transit projects.

The exact numbers on how much to raise the gas tax, or what fees to impose, have been shifting in recent weeks, but sources say the regular gas tax would now go up 7 cents a gallon, while diesel for truckers would be 12 cents.

Haslam’s plan will likely focus on the idea that the proposal announced Wednesday at the State Capitol will likely cost the average Tennessee driver about $4 or $5 extras a month. News 2 will livestream the announcement beginning at 11:15 a.m.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.