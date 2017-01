NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Eli Young Band posted on social media their tour bus was destroyed by a fire.

According to the band’s tour manager, the fire happened in Topeka, Kansas.

Their driver, Randy was on-board the bus at time sleeping. He was able to escape unharmed.

In a tweet, the band wrote, “We’ve lost more than a bus here. Memories and possessions that we can’t replace. We’re just happy our driver Randy is safe. “

The band is scheduled to play a show in Minnesota on Friday.