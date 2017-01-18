Donelson Pike gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Donelson gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Mapco located at 465 Donelson Pike around 12:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded cash and Newport cigarettes.

The clerk complied with his demands and he left the store in a white or silver Toyota.

He was described as a black man wearing a black jacket and glasses with a thin mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Earlier in the evening, the Mapco just up the road in the 500 block of Donelson Pike was robbed at gunpoint around 9 p.m.

That suspect was taken into custody. His identity was not immediately released.