Death of elderly woman found in pond ruled accidental

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The death of a blind elderly woman whose body was recovered from a Hickman County pond earlier this month has been ruled accidental.

The Hickman County sheriff told News 2 the investigation into the death of 77-year-old Margaret Hobson continues, but evidence indicates she fell into and the water and drowned.

Hobson’s body was discovered at a pond near Clearview Church of Christ and Three Rivers Clinic on Highway 100 near Lyles.