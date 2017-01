RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 840 West, not far from Interstate 24 in Rutherford County, is closed Wednesday evening due to a single-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m.

Authorities on the scene told News 2 two people were ejected in the crash. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 7:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes are not affected.

Additional information was not released.