Benefit held to honor late Hank Cochran, support songwriters with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Songwriters in this town are often called to volunteer their talents for all sorts of fundraisers and benefits.

In honor of the late, great Hank Cochran, they sang songs to help one another– fellow artists battling cancer–for the Pen Fund.

Payton Smith joined several other prominent artists tonight including Dwayne O’Brien and Porter Howell of Little Texas.

“The Nashville community, especially the songwriting community, is very tightly knit. We create together, perform together, and we hurt together. When those in the community are hurting, it affects all of us,” said O’Brien.

Money raised Wednesday night will help those fighting cancer, and their families, with expenses and anything else they need- like groceries and transportation.