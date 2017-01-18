Bellevue church is eager to sell 288 acres to Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The lead pastor of Hope Park Church, a proposed site for the relocation of Hillwood High School, says his congregation is excited about the possibility of selling the land.

The church purchased and moved to its current 288-acre location in 2001.

In the last few months, the location has become a favorite for many parents, teachers, school board members, and council members who want to relocate Hillwood High School to Bellevue.

David Perez, lead pastor of Hope Park Church, says Metro Schools representatives approached the church about potentially purchasing the land.

Perez told News 2 Wednesday he sees the sale as a win-win for the church and the community.

“We’re a thriving church and we’re doing well here. But we don’t need, or use 288 acres of land,” Perez said. “Our church and our community are super excited about the chance, maybe, to have a high school here.”

If Metro approves the Hope Park site, the church would move to a smaller site.

Currently, Metro students from the Bellevue area typically attend Hillwood High, miles away in the Hillwood neighborhood of West Nashville.

More students from the Bellevue area attend Hillwood than other areas in the Hillwood cluster, so many parents think the school should be relocated to Bellevue.

PREVIOUS: Discussions about future of Hillwood High School set to begin

There are three options on the table for the future the aging school.

Option one is to rebuild on the current Hillwood site. That would come at a cost of $81.26 million. MNPS officials say the first option would keep the school centrally located to the current HHS population, including those with a zoned option from the Pearl-Cohn cluster in the North Nashville area.

Option two would relocate the campus to the current site of Bellevue Middle School. That would cost $81 million. Moving to Bellevue Middle School would bring the high school closer to potential student population growth in the future, but would make it a farther commute for students from the Pearl-Cohn cluster.

The third option is relocating to Hope Park Church in Bellevue. Option three comes at a cost of $90.8 million, including land purchase and building costs. It would also bring the high school closer to potential student population growth, but would mean a farther commute for the Pearl-Cohn zone option students.