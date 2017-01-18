Authorities confiscate gun from 17-year-old at Riverdale High School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities discovered an unloaded gun in the possession of a 17-year-old student at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

The school received a phone tip about the student possibly having a gun, which Communications and Community Relations Coordinator James Evans said led to the investigation.

The student was searched and an unloaded handgun and ammunition were found in his possession.

Evans said the student will be charged criminally and has been removed from the school.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.