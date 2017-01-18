AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls abudcted from Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two teenage girls reported missing from Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Desire Hall, 16, went missing from Alpharetta, Georgia on Saturday night.

They were last seen with 32-year-old Steven Spires at an entertainment venue around 8:45 p.m.

Brooklyn is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, a Florida Georgia Line band T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Desire is described as a white female with long brown hair and hazel eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black leggings and black flat sneakers.

The girls are believed to be traveling in a black Ford Taurus with license plate CAY7195. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Alpharetta Police Department at 678-297-6300.