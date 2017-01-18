3 injured, 1 critically, in wrong-way crash on Murfreesboro Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were injured, one critically, in a wrong-way crash that closed Murfreesboro Road near Nashboro Village early Wednesday morning.

It happened near the Shumate Lane intersection just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 a wrong-way driver was traveling inbound in the outbound lanes when another driver swerved to avoid the vehicle.

The cars reportedly brushed against each other before the wrong-way driver then hit a second vehicle head-on.

The wrong-way driver, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two other drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Murfreesboro Road is currently closed with the Metro police fatal team investigates.

No additional information was immediately released.