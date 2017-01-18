1 in custody following break-in at Midtown publishing group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at a music publishing company near Music Row early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Universal Music Publishing Group on Adelicia Street around 4 a.m.

Shattered glass was seen near the entrance to the building and alarms were heard as officers asked News 2 to stay back from the scene.

K-9 officers were seen combing the area before a man was found inside the building.

Metro police told News 2 the man seemed to be intoxicated and had no idea where he was.

No additional information was immediately released.