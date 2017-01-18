1 in custody after police pursuit ends at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended at the terminal at Nashville International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Metro police told News 2 an officer initiated a traffic stop after the car was seen driving on Donelson Pike with a flat tire.

When the car was slow to pull over, the officer called out a pursuit though speeds never exceeded 10 miles per hour.

The driver eventually pulled over on his own at the arrival terminal around 5 a.m.

Metro police reported he said he was looking for a place to pull over.

He was taken into custody for possession of drugs and interviewed by Metro detectives.

No additional information was immediately released.