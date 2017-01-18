1 found safe after AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One girl was found after an AMBER Alert was issued for two teenage girls reported missing from Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Desire Hall, 16, went missing from Alpharetta, Georgia on Saturday night.

They were reportedly taken by 32-year-old Steven Spires at an entertainment venue around 8:45 p.m.

Brooklyn is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, a Florida Georgia Line band T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety reported Desire was located early Wednesday morning and the search continues for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is believed to be traveling in a black Ford Taurus with license plate CAY7195. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Alpharetta Police Department at 678-297-6300.