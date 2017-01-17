Tullahoma caregiver arrested for stealing Percocet from patient

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tullahoma woman was arrested two months after being indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury on theft charges.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities began investigating LaShawnda Taylor last April.

Agents reportedly learned that Taylor took a patient’s Percocet without her consent while working as an employee of a company providing community-based living services in Decherd, Tennessee.

She was indicted for theft by a grand jury last Nov. 18 and booked into jail Monday on $5,000 bond.

