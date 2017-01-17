TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, they made initial contact with the suspect at 4 p.m. A pursuit ensued that led to multiple law enforcement agencies becoming involved.

The chase ended about two hours later on Sequoyah Access Road in Soddy Daisy.

A shooting involving an officer then took place, but details on exactly what happened have yet to be released.

Hamilton County deputies involved in the incident are reportedly safe. There is no word on the suspect at this time.

The TBI has now taken over the investigation. Further details have not been released.