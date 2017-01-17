Sheriff Arnold expected to enter guilty plea Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is expected to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday in exchange for a deal.

Arnold, and two others, face federal charges stemming from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail. Arnold listed the company as a source of income.

The sheriff has been jailed in Kentucky since late September after an alleged incident involving his wife at their Murfreesboro home.

Arnold is expected to attend Wednesday’s hearing, which will be held at the federal courthouse in downtown Nashville. He was scheduled to go to trial next month.

Joe Russell, who is also charged in the case, will be in court on Friday afternoon and he is also expected to enter a guilty plea.

Click here for complete coverage of the Sheriff Robert Arnold case.