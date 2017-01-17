Search warrant shows what led detectives to body in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search warrant obtained by News 2 shows what led detectives to an East Nashville apartment for a murder investigation.

It also shows what they found inside.

The apartment belongs to 52-year-old Charles Clayton, who was arrested last Monday for the death of 34-year-old Jared Morrell.

The search warrant says Clayton went to an acquaintance’s home in Hendersonville and said he had murdered someone.

Clayton allegedly told the acquaintance his victim had “made an unwanted sexual advance on him, and claimed the white/male displayed a knife.”

“A struggle ensued,” the document reads, “which eventually resulted in him killing the male/white.”

Metro police identified the victim as 34-year-old Jared “Jerry” Morrell. According to his obituary, Morrell loved animals, the Bible, and music.

The search warrant also says the acquaintance helped police get Clayton on a “controlled call” where they discussed how to dispose of the body.

Inside the apartment, Metro investigators found a machete, kitchen knife, bloody clothing, and Jared Morrell’s body.

Meanwhile, at least one neighbor didn’t have fond things to say about the murder suspect..

“He was always yelling at people and banging on the windows to get in,” said fellow 715 Porter Rd tenant, Susan Smith. “I did yell at him and asked him to stop making so much noise. He then said, ‘I’m going to kick your -‘ you know what. That scared me so I went back in my own apartment.”

The apartments are sandwiched between retails shops and a Montessori school is nearby.

“I personally have not felt worried about the safety of my child,” said parent Katya Karagadayeva. “I don’t feel like it’s a threat.”

Suspect Charles Clayton has a lengthy criminal history in Memphis. In Davidson County, he was arrested as recently as November 11, 2016 for public intoxication.

Clayton is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is Jan. 26.