Residents report flooding inside Old Hickory high-rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flooding was reported Tuesday night inside a high-rise for elderly and disabled low-income tenants.

Multiple residents told News 2 about the issue around 9:45 p.m. at the Old Hickory Towers on Industrial Drive.

One person said a water valve broke on the 10th floor, sending water through the halls and elevator shafts, into some of the apartments.

Officials at the scene have yet to confirm the details.

News 2 was told there are around 200 units inside the building. It’s unclear how many are affected.

