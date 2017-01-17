Police need help identifying suspects of Buy Floors Direct burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for a recent business burglary.

Buy Floors Direct was broken into early Saturday morning on Owen Drive.

A press release states the front door’s glass had been broken and a safe was removed from inside.

A maroon or red Ford SUV was at the business the day before and is similar to the vehicle used in the burglary.

Anyone with information about this burglary or the Ford SUV in the attached photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

