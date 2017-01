NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a home invasion in the 12South neighborhood.

The incident reportedly happened on Elmwood Avenue near Mafiaoza’s and Taqueria del Sol around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, three masked men entered the house where two women and one man were living.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with a laceration.

If you have any information about the crime call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.