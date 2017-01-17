NTSB releases preliminary report nearly 2 months after bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly two months after the bus accident that killed six students and injured 31 others, the National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report.

According to the report, the 24-year-old bus driver had been employed by Durham School Services since April 2016.

Since Aug. 2016, Johnthony Walker had one reportable and one non-reportable crash while operating a school bus.

At the time of the November 21 crash on Talley Road, Walker was licensed and had a current commercial driver medical certificate. His preliminary toxicology test results were negative for both alcohol and illicit drugs.

He received minor injuries in the accident.

The NTSB said Walker had “deviated from his normal route.”

The posted speed limit on Talley Road is 30 mph. Walker lost control of the bus and left the roadway as he went through a second curve.

The school bus was equipped with multiple systems capable of recording and transmitting event-related data. NTSB investigators are continuing to collect and analyze data.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation and the NTSB is still working to determine the probable cause. Click here to read the full report.

Walker is now charged with six counts of vehicular homicide.

