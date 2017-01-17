News 2 becomes part of Nexstar Media Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On, Tuesday afternoon, News 2 officially became part of Nexstar Media Group. The station was previously owned by Media General.

Nexstar now owns 171 stations across the country, including several in Tennessee. Besides Nashville, Nexstar Media Group has properties in Memphis, Knoxville, Jackson and Johnson City.

In speaking to the company’s commitment to local coverage, Nexstar Chairman, President, and CEO Perry Sook said the company’s increased scale will allow the creation of news bureaus in more state capitals than any other broadcaster.”