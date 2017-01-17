Man who claimed to be Metro officer wanted for shoplifting in Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who claimed to be an undercover police officer is now wanted for shoplifting in Ashland City.

The unidentified man was caught on surveillance at Walmart on Saturday night.

The video shows him paying for groceries at the self-checkout, but police say he did not pay for a $218 sound bar speaker that was also in his shopping cart.

According to Ashland City Police Chief Mark Coulon, the man claimed he had paid for it in another department, but store security said they checked and there was no record of him paying.

“He paid for groceries, not sure how much, then he walked off with the sound bar,” Chief Coulon said.

Even though he was asked twice to show the receipt for the sound bar, he left the store without paying.

In surveillance video, the man can be seen wearing a semi-automatic pistol on his right hip. He was also allegedly wearing an ear piece, according to the loss prevention officer who filed the report with police.

Store security said the man reportedly said he was a plain-clothed detective working for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He added he has also worked for several other departments.

“He may have a permit to carry a sidearm, that is fine with us. My main concern is that he told the security guard that he is a Metro police officer undercover detective,” Coulon said. “To my knowledge, he never did show a badge or ID that he is a police officer.”

Police say the man is now wanted for shoplifting and if he can’t prove he is a police officer, he will also be charged with impersonating an officer. He’ll also have to show proper firework that the gun is registered appropriately.

“We are going to try to identify him for one thing and if we do, he will be charged for shoplifting and if he is not a police officer, we will charge him for impersonating a police officer.”

Ashland City is checking with Metro police to see if anyone can identify the man. So far, there’s no word that he has ever worked for Metro police.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Ashland City Police at 615-792-5618.