NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a house were shot Monday night in north Nashville.

The shooting happened on 14th Avenue North and Cockrill Street just after 11 p.m.

Metro Nashville police said a man was on the sidewalk in that area when he was shot.

The victim went to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking into who fired the shots. If you have information that could help police call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.