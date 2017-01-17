Man found dead in west Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a man that was shot and killed was found in the middle of the road in west Nashville.

The body was found near 40th Avenue North and Michigan Avenue near St. Luke’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.

It appeared the man had been shot and run over by a vehicle.

According to Metro Police an officer spotted a grey Mazda driving erratically in the area and tried to make a traffic stop.

After driving a few more blocks the vehicle crashed into the gate of a Metro Public Works facility.

The Metro Nashville Police Department officer saw at least one person get out of the car and flee the scene.

Metro Police are also investigating a carjacking that happened nearby involving a red Camaro, but police have not said if that incident is related to the homicide.

If you have information about either incident call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.