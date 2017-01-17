Man accused of wrecking car, leaving injured passenger behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on Monday night and is accused of wrecking a car, walking away from the scene and leaving an injured passenger behind.

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Benjamin Nixon was driving along Donna Kay Drive in South Nashville on Monday evening.

The arresting officer wrote that, based on skid marks from the crash site, Nixon was driving faster than 60 mph in the residential area.

He allegedly lost control of his Pontiac Grand Prix and slammed into two trees and a mailbox.

His passenger was hurt and taken to an area hospital. According to affidavits, Nixon told police he had been continually drunk for the past seven days.

Nixon has been charged with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, failure to give aid, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving without a license.

His bond was set at $104,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.