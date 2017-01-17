Kroger donates over 350K meals to Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kroger made an impressive donation Tuesday to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The company delivered over three trucks of food for over 350,000 meals for families in need.

President and CEO Jaymee Day told News 2 Kroger has been their partner since day one in 1978.

“We are so excited that they are here with us as we receive this food that will be distributed in the coming weeks to children, seniors, and families in our service area,” she said.

Kroger also donated $67,000 in cash for Second Harvest.