HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Hilary Court around 10:45 a.m.

A neighbor called 911 after she heard glass breaking. She looked out the window and saw flames coming from the neighboring home.

According to officials on the scene, the fire started in a back bedroom.

No one was at home at the time.

The cause remains under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately released.