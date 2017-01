MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin County man who has not been seen in nearly two months remains missing.

According to a release from police, Justin Zeigler picked up his paycheck from the Manchester Dollar Tree on Nov. 20.

Later that same day, authorities said Zeigler’s phone was pinged in both Tullahoma and Franklin County.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 931-728-2099.