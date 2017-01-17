Diane Black talks Obamacare as new House Budget Committee chairwoman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congressman Diane Black, of Sumner County, is the new chairwoman of the House Budget Committee—and the first woman to hold the role.

She’ll be in the forefront of the GOP push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

In her first interview since being named the chair, Congressman Black told News 2 she sees this happening over a two-year period—repealing the Affordable Care Act and then replacing it, piece by piece.

“I think that what’s important for us is that we don’t have something where we try to put everything in place at one time,” Black said. “That’s part of the failure with what happened with Obamacare.”

“So we can do this incrementally without having something so large and so un-wielding that we get in that same position where it’s not working,” she continued.

Congress has a number of plans to consider. President-elect Donald Trump says he has a plan as well.

But so far, there is no unified plan the Republican majority has been able to agree on. The House Budget Committee will decide which of the proposals moves forward.

Back here in Tennessee, Congressman Black was also mentioned as a likely candidate for governor—but she’s not yet ready to announce.

“I have had a lot of encouragement to consider running for governor, but I think what’s important right now is to harvest the results of what happened in this last election,” she told News 2.

“We have a lot of opportunity, and as budget chair, I’m going to have a lot of opportunity with reforming Obama, tax reform, so I think we need to focus on what’s happening right now,” Black added.

The congressman says she has plenty of time between now and the 2018 election to make the decision.