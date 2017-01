NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dave Matthews announced Tuesday morning he will be playing two shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre.

The shows, featuring Tim Reynolds, will be May 6 and 7. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday and to the general public on Feb. 10.

Matthews and Reynolds will kick off their U.S. summer tour on May 3 in Alabama.

Read more about the tour here.