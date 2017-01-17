Coach Dave Loos returning to bench at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After missing four games while undergoing chemotherapy, head coach Dave Loos is returning to the bench Thursday night at Austin Peay State University.

The Govs head coach is battling cancer for the second time this year. He had a growth removed from his colon in July and that led to the discovery of a growth in a lymph node that he’s battling now.

Austin Peay went 2-2 under assistant head coach Jay Bowen in the four games Loos missed.

“I want to thank Coach Bowen and our staff for their hard work and dedication during this time,” said Austin Peay Athletics Director Ryan Ivey. “I’m proud of how our staff and student-athletes for how they have handled the situation.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the sideline and back to work with these guys,” Loos said. “I’m hoping we can keep this momentum going into the OVC Tournament.”

The fourth-longest tenured coach in Division I, Loos is Austin Peay’s all-time wins’ leader and has led the Govs to four Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championships.