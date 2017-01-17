Tenn. lawmaker’s junk food bill is a no-go, thanks to federal law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plan to ban people who are on food stamps from buying junk food will not happen in Tennessee.

Last week, Tennessee lawmaker Sheila Butt introduced a bill that would ban items that are high in calories like ice cream, candy and soda.

However, after looking at federal law, the bill would not be allowed.

Representative Butt said she is hopeful Congress will make changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the next few years.

More than one million Tennesseans received food stamp assistance as of November, which totaled nearly $135 million.