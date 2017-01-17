3 men wanted after McDonald’s robbed on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the three men they say robbed the McDonald’s on Nolensville Pike last week.

Authorities say the suspects entered the restaurant just before midnight on Jan. 9 and held the employees at gunpoint while taking ash from the register.

The suspects, described as black men in their early 20s, fled in a silver, four-door sedan. The suspects Two of the three suspects covered their faces.

Anyone with information about this robbery or who recognizes the unmasked man from the attached surveillance photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

