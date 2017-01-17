2 McDonald’s GMs in Tennessee, Kentucky given free SUVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two McDonald’s general managers were surprised with a brand new Ford Escape Tuesday night at Loveless Café’s barn.

Dominic Shelton, who manages the restaurant on Gallatin Road in East Nashville, was one of the lucky winners alongside Brenda Matlock, who manages the US 31 West location in Bowling Green.

The SUVs were given away by local McDonald’s Owner Operators of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the McDonald’s team.

To be eligible for the first car, an employee must have earned at least a one-year tenure as a General Manager.

The second car giveaway was based on performance, with managers earning tickets throughout the year that were included in the drawing. For this car, the total amount of points determined the amount of opportunities to win the car in a drawing.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to present these cars to our deserving General Managers,” said Ted Lyon, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “Our team members work hard, and we want to show our appreciation for all they do for our organization and for our customers. We’ve had fun with the process and we want our employees to know they are valued and also rewarded for professional success.”

The car giveaway took place Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Lovelace Barn during an annual Manager’s Meeting.