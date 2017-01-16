Titans add 2 news coaches to staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced Monday it has added two new coaches to the staff.

Frisman Jackson was hired as the wide receivers coach, while Craig Aukerman will be the assistant special teams coach.

According to a release, Jackson has NFL experience as a player, and joins the Titans with nine years of college coaching experience. He most recently spent two seasons at Temple as the wide receivers coach.

“I was very impressed with Frisman during his visit,” said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey. “He is passionate about coaching, smart and detailed.”

Aukerman joins the Titans after four seasons (2013-16) with the San Diego Chargers working with their special teams, first as an assistant special teams coach (2013-15) and then as the special teams coordinator (2016).

Aukerman has a total of 17 years of coaching experience; seven of those are with the NFL.

“I have worked with Craig in the past and he will be a good fit for this staff,” said Mularkey. “He is a very good young coach, who has high energy and is a great teacher.”