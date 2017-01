SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WKRN) – The wife of the gunman who opened fired at an Orlando, Fla. nightclub last year has been arrested in San Francisco, according to ABC News.

ABC News reports Noor Salman faces two federal charges, including obstruction of justice.

Her husband, Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police in June after 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub. Dozens of others were injured in the mass shooting.

Click here for complete coverage of the Orlando nightclub shooting.