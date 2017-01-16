Nashville businesses fed up with graffiti on buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Businesses near downtown are fed up with people vandalizing their buildings.

Over the past week, several businesses have been tagged with graffiti in the Interstate 40/Second Avenue area.

One business said last week was the first time their actual building was spray painted, but in the past signs in the parking lot were tagged.

According to Metro police, it is the responsibility for the property owner to remove the graffiti.

News 2 sent pictures of various words spray painted on buildings to Metro police to determine if they are tied to gang activity.

MNPD’s gang unit reviewed the pictures and said it appears the graffiti is the work of taggers and is not affiliated with known gangs in Nashville.

The graffiti is also on some high mounted highway signs over I-40 West near the I-24 split.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 2 that within the last few weeks they had to spray paint the back of three signs in the downtown area, which amounted to about 545 square feet of graffiti.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte said when graffiti is on the face of signs they patch it with reflective sheeting material.

“It is a regular thing for us to deal with, both on signs and on structures,” she wrote in an email. “Our work on signs usually happens at night because of traffic concerns.”

Also, in Nashville parents can be held liable for damages if they allow or know that their child under 18 years old having spray paint.